"Our bowling unit is doing so well...": Mohammed Siraj after win over Pakistan in World Cup

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 14 : After India registered a comprehensive 7-wicket victory against arch-rival Pakistan, star pacer Mohammed Siraj stated that playing an ICC World Cup is a dream come true and that the Men in Blue are charged up to perform.

Rohit Sharma led India's run chase with his flowing form as India team easily overcame the modest Pakistan total of 191 runs in the marquee World Cup match. India won by seven wickets.

Mohammed Siraj gave up early runs in the encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium, but he made a fine comeback.

He bagged his first wicket of the match as he dismissed Abdullah Shafique and then returned to the castle in well-established Babar Azam.

Siraj talked about his humble background and said playing in World Cup was an achievement for him.

"To be honest I never thought that I will play World Cup and that too because I have come from low...but now I am playing so it is a matter of achievement for me. And India and Pakistan are known for their high-intensity and high-pressure games. Today I saw that and I felt good. And Rohit bhai is a legend. He can hit anytime," Siraj said in a post-match presentation.

Talking about his expensive spells in the match against Afghanistan, Siraj said, "Just because you had an off day doesn't mean that you are a bad bowler. I have faith in myself, and I am happy with the way I bowled here. I am not a bad bowler."

Asked about the special delivery that bagged him the wicket of Babar Azam, Siraj said at that point, Pakistan was playing well, and they had a good partnership.

"It is just that he (Babar) played back, and it wasn't as if the ball was kept low. It had decent bounce, but it skidded a bit and got him out."

Siraj was ably supported by the rest of the bowlers with Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav sparking the collapse with superb spells.

"You see, our bowling unit is doing so well from the last three matches. It's not like only one person is performing. Overall, the bowling unit is performing. If you don't get a wicket, you're building pressure and putting in a dot ball. In this, the team will get the success and the team will get the help. When Jassi bowls the ball - you can see what line is better on the wicket. When you're on the third man... you get to see the line and get some information from the keeper that this line is better on the wicket. So, it becomes easier to execute," Siraj said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor