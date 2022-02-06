Our boys mature faster than others due to exposure at junior level: Atul Wassan

India's Under-19 team's superlative performance in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 was not a surprise for former India cricketer Atul Wassan as he feels that the kind of exposure they get at the junior level helps them mature faster than under-19 cricketers of other countries.

"I do not find it a big deal as I believe that this should have happened. Our team and our boys mature fast. When I was doing commentary for the Asia Cup Under-19 final there only I could make out that the rest of the team for the Under-19 World Cup do not mature that fast. The credit for this goes to the Indian cricket board for giving them exposure at the junior level," he said.

"The level of exposure is so much that 17, 18 and 19 years players mature so fast. You saw how they won the match. In the match against Australia also they were in a tight situation losing two wickets and the way Yash batted and after that wicket-keeper scored 20 runs in just 4 balls than that 265 became 290. The pressure of 290 is different on the opposition,' Atul Wassan told to ANI.

So, wherever there was a tight situation our boys had the maturity to take the team across the finish line. In the final too against England, it was similar although England made a good comeback after the fall of 6 wickets," he said.

After India's record-extending win in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 took the countries figures to five Under-19 World Cup wins but Atul Wassan feels that they should not get distracted by the commercial environment of the sport in the country.

"It never looked like junior boys are playing although this team does not have a single player who has played Ranji Trophy. On the other hand, England had five such cricketers who have played county cricket.

"For the last two years, Ranji Trophy matches are not being played. I think once these boys are back then it should be made mandatory to the states to make these boys play because I remember when Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma returned from the Under-19 World Cup then at that time I was in the Delhi team's and I insisted that they should play Ranji. People said let them play more cricket but I believed that if they have done well in the world cup then they should be included otherwise their time will be wasted," he said.

]I think IPL auctions are also going to take place and the kind of players you are getting I think all of them will be picked and some will be picked by a good amount. My only concern is that it is such a commercial environment if they do not get good mentoring then they can get distracted as well. Getting so much fame and money at this age can become dangerous. I hope and pray that the board, their state teams and whatever support system they are under should have a good mentor should guide them properly. There is a statistic that says that only 20-25 per cent of cricketers who do well in the Under-19 World Cup go on to represent India. So, this needs to change. The figure should improve I think it should become 30, 40 or 50 per cent. Now, you have three formats so you have more space. I just hope because of IPL they should not be satisfied with by playing in IPL only." explained Atul Wassan while speaking to ANI.

Many Indian cricketers who have done well at the Under-19 World Cup have gone on to represent the country and there are many who could not make it big.

Therefore, according to former India cricketers, success in the Under-19 World Cup does not guarantee success at the international level.

"When India won the Under-19 World Cup in 2000 under Mohammad Kaif then Yuvraj Singh did well. Every time I felt when I saw the Under-19 World Cup that there is some talent. Unmukt Chand was one such cricketer I felt that he will do well. He played for Delhi too but he could not take the next step to play for India," he added.

"So, it is not a guarantee that a boy who has been a star in the Under-19 World Cup will be a future star as well because the difference between Under-19 and senior level is huge. Our boys are mature at the Under-19 level and that is why they are dominating when they come up at the senior level then other teams catch up. You have to also keep your game, fitness and mind in balance as well as your motivational level and mental make-up," he said.

"All these things you have to manage. When Virat Kohli had won the Under-19 World Cup then he too was a good player and even these boys are talented but after that what Virat added to his game after being distracted and realized that he will not be able to make the most of his talent if he does not make the required changes. The luck was on his side too, his motivational level was also there. He worked hard on his fitness, he worked on his mental make-up," he said.

"Anyone can get distracted by the kind of money you get. Virat realized that he is getting all of that because of cricket if cricket is gone then he will lose everything. So, it is very important to have a good support group, a good family background on how they handle you. How the state handles you, how much you respect your seniors. All these things are very important. I would request these franchises too who are picking these boys to take care of these boys that they are not overrun. They should not get overboard they still have a long way to go in their career. We have to save these boys from getting distracted." said Atul Wassan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor