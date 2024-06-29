"Our dream will be fulfilled": Virat Kohli's childhood coach hopeful of India lifting T20 World Cup

New Delhi [India], June 29 : Ahead of the highly-anticipated ICC T20 World Cup final encounter between India and South Africa, star batter Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma shared his thoughts on the Men in Blue's performance so far and the struggling 35-year-old right-handed batter's dipped form in the ongoing marquee event.

India will face South Africa on Saturday at the Kensington Oval in Barbados for the coveted T20 World Cup trophy.

After the World Test Championship 2023 and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, India has ensured a third successive finale appearance in the T20 World Cup after sustaining an unbeaten run in the 2024 campaign.

The Men in Blue will be determined to replicate the feat they achieved back in 2007 when they lifted the inaugural Men's T20 World Cup Trophy, under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

"It is a matter of great joy that we have finally reached there and that too without losing a single match. I am very hopeful that today we will win this match and lift the trophy. We have not won the ICC trophy for a long time, today that dream of ours will be fulfilled," Rajkumar told ANI.

Despite being the leading run scorer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year with 741 runs, Kohli has only made 75 runs in seven innings and has not yet contributed significantly to the competition.

"There is no problem with his form. He is playing good cricket. I feel that the strategy of the team is to catch the powerplay or whatever plan is there, they are batting keeping that in mind. He has not made too much run but there is nothing to worry about. The team is doing very well, which is very important. India is looking very very strong with our spinners doing so well," Rajkumar added.

Under the captaincy of their superstar skipper Rohit Sharma, the entire squad has clicked flawlessly and fired on all cylinders to soar to an undefeated record thus far in the T20 World Cup.

India have stumbled at the last hurdle in their two most recent appearances in ICC finals, having tasted defeat to Australia in both last year's ICC World Test Championship final in London and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

