Our family is now bigger, stronger: Rohit Sharma congratulates Mumbai Indians on successful WPL auction

India and Mumbai Indians men's team skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday congratulated his franchise for a successful Women's Premier League auction.

The auction for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) took place on Monday.

Rohit took to Twitter to congratulate his franchise on a successful auction.

"One family is now bigger and stronger! Congratulations @mipaltan on a successful auction. Looking forward to seeing our women's team in Blue & gold," tweeted Rohit.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was bought by the Mumbai Indian for INR 1.8 crore. Mumbai left no stone unturned to bid for the India captain.

While the RCB started the bid, Delhi Capitals joined the fierce bidding battle against RCB Capitals as it raised the paddle and took the bid to INR 1.10 crore. In the end, Mumbai acquired the services of the India skipper.

Later in the auction, MI went on to acquire the services of international stars like Nat Sciver-Brunt (England), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Pooja Vastrakar (India), Yastika Bhatia (India), Heather Graham (Australia), Issy Wong (England), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Chloe Tryon (South Africa).

The inaugural edition of WPL will be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26 across two Mumbai venues and the player auction for the same will be held on February 13.

The five franchises were acquired by the owners of the three IPL teams--Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals--along with Adani Group and Capri Global for a total of INR 4669.99 crore (about USD 572.78 million). This represents the largest deal ever made in women's cricket. The successful bidders were announced on January 25.

Mumbai Indians full squad: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Priyanka Bala, Humairaa Kaazi, Neelam Bisht, Jintamani Kalita, Sonam Yadav.

( With inputs from ANI )

