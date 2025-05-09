"Our Forces Will Respond in a Manner Pakistan Will Never Forget": Virender Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Thursday criticised Pakistan for escalating tensions through unprovoked attacks. In a strong message shared on his official X account, Sehwag said Pakistan had a chance to stay silent but instead chose war. "War has been chosen by Pakistan when they had an opportunity to keep quiet. They have escalated to save it’s terrorist assets, speaks so much about them. Our forces will reply in the most appropriate manner, a manner Pakistan will never forget," Sehwag wrote.

Other Indian cricketers also expressed their support for the armed forces. Former spinner Pragyan Ojha and ex-opener Aakash Chopra thanked the Indian military for their efforts. Former pacer Venkatesh Prasad issued a warning to Pakistan, saying the country should be ready for a firm response. Harbhajan Singh and Shikhar Dhawan also paid tribute to the Indian Army, calling for national unity during this time.

Amid the rising tensions, Match 58 of the Indian Premier League 2025 was called off. The game was being held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The IPL governing council decided to stop the match midway after Pakistan launched attacks in several parts of India.