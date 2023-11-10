"Our future cricket is in absolute safe hands": Former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta

New Delhi [India], November 10 : Former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta feels that the beacon in the Indian cricket team is slowly being passed from the previous generation to the next generation as the likes of Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj dominate the ODI batting and bowlers ranking respectively.

Rising superstar Gill overtook Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as the no.1 ranked batter in the ICC ODI rankings, and joined his teammate Mohammad Siraj at the top who is also ranked as the no.1 bowler in the ICC ODI rankings.

While speaking exclusively to Star Sports show "Follow the Blues", ex-Indian cricketer Dasgupta previewed India's final league match against the Netherlands and shared his views on Gill and Siraj's recent success.

"Yes, it's absolutely very good news and we are very happy with these rankings. The most important thing about this, is these lads are next-generation players like in batting Shubman Gill who will be the next-generation batter of Team India is number one right now, similarly Mohammed Siraj who is the number one in bowling right now will be India's next generation pacer. So, I feel number one in itself is a very big positive point as we are talking about the next generation players. So, it's quite visible that the beacon is passing slowly into that direction and our future cricket is in absolute safe hands," Deep said.

India's domination in the ongoing World Cup has been due to sticking with a single-playing XI and making changes only if the condition favours a set of batters or due to some injury concerns.

For India's upcoming clash against the Netherlands, Deep suggested that the team should avoid making "unnecessary" changes as they don't need to change anything.

"No, I wouldn't want to see any changes because I am against making unnecessary changes. Even in Asia Cup during the last league match against Bangladesh, my opinion was the same, that we didn't need changes. Because when unnecessary changes are made it can mess the team balance, and I believe if something's not broken it doesn't not need fixing," he further added.

India will face the Netherlands on Sunday in the final group-stage match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

