New Delhi [India], September 22 : Australia captain Alyssa Healy said that ahead of their ICC Women's World Cup title defence, the team is in a "great spot" and it looks "well-balanced" with a group of youth and experience.

Defending champions Australia will be eyeing an unprecedented eighth World Cup crown, with captain Healy confident that the blend of fresh energy and proven experience in the squad can deliver once again on the biggest stage.

"Our group is incredibly well-balanced with plenty of youth to compliment the more experienced players and while for some it will be their first ODI World Cup, they've all had exposure to major tournaments and high-pressure series," Healy said in her column as quoted by the ICC.

The two-time World Cup winner is also geared up to go against rivals India in their own base as they aim to secure another ICC crown.

"We could not be more excited to be over here in India finalising our preparations for the World Cup. It is a great place to play and somewhere we are all reasonably familiar with," he added.

Healy reflected on how the players prepared over the last few months before landing in India.

"I think we are in a great spot as a team; we have had some valuable time together as a group across multiple camps over the winter, and I think everyone has enjoyed the chance to tailor their preparation through the Australia A series and domestic cricket in England."

Healy herself has enjoyed crucial game time after returning from injury earlier this year. Since her return, Healy has taken part in three T20s and as many 50-over games against India A and subsequently, resumed captaincy duties in Australia's 2-1 ODI series win against India last week.

"For me personally, having the opportunity to play that 'A' series at home was huge, getting through six games of cricket in a short space of time was a big tick for me after coming back from injury," she said.

Australia are also boosted by the return of spinner Sophie Molineux, who makes her comeback from knee surgery, and the skipper believes her presence adds even more quality to an already deep squad.

The 27-year-old left-arm spinner is an effective asset in the ODI lineup, striking 23 times in just 13 games, but suffered an untimely knee injury last December. Healy was thrilled ot have her back in the side.

"We are especially thrilled to have Sophie Molineux back in the squad having overcome knee surgery earlier this year. She has had a rough run with injuries, so it'll be great to see her back in the green and gold throughout the World Cup."

The tournament will see Australia play in both India and Sri Lanka, with a series against the hosts serving as the perfect lead-up to the campaign.

The visitors were in sublime form over the three ODIs, beating out India by a 2-1 margin. It was a rollercoaster of a series with Australia sealing the series opener with a clinical chase and India fighting back to level the series in the second game.

The final ODI saw a runfest on display. Australia posted their joint-highest ODI tally of 412 on the board, while India rode on a strong start from Smriti Madhana, but eventually fell short by 43 runs.

While most of Australia's group games will be played in India, they will play at least two matches in Sri Lanka in this stage. Despite the fact that Australia had not played at the venue in almost nine years, Healy was confident of her team's ability to adapt and deliver.

"As a team, we have not played in Sri Lanka since 2016, but plenty of our group have had experience there over the years with various development tours. It will be nice to get back there and hopefully have some success in our matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan," said the skipper.

The defending champions know the challenge that lies ahead in a tournament where every side gets to face each other at least once.

"It is going to be a cracking tournament this year, but what I love most about ODI World Cups is being able to play every side, knowing that you have to beat every team in the World to lift that trophy makes them tough to win," said Healy.

"We know we have to play consistently throughout, and each and every game is important. Our group is looking forward to that challenge and can't wait to get going!," she concluded.

Australia begin their Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 campaign on October 1 against neighbouring rivals New Zealand in Indore.

