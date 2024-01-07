"Our players' skill levels were tested": Anjum Chopra on India's Test series against SA

New Delhi [India], January 7 : Former Indian women's team captain Anjum Chopra said the way the India team made a comeback in the second Test after defeat in the opening match was impressive and the victory after a loss made the win more exciting and fun.

India skipper Rohit Sharma became the first Asia skipper to win a long-format match in Cape Town following India's seven-wicket win over the Proteas. In what would go down as one of the shortest Tests in the history of red-ball cricket, India thumped hosts South Africa at Cape Town on Thursday in a low-scoring affair, drawing level in the 2-match series after losing the opener at Centurion.

"Winning after suffering a defeat is more fun and exciting. I think we all saw the way the team made a comeback. Our players' skill levels were tested but our team came out with flying colours. A victory is a victory," Anjum Chopra told ANI.

Anjum was left impressed by the spirit shown by the Indian Women in recent Test matches against Australia and England, stating that the victories over two dominating nations would encourage the Indian side to do better.

"Very good, defeating Australia in any format is very impressive. It was very encouraging for the women's team. Australia is a very strong team and they know how to come back very strongly after losing a match. The way Indian women performed and won the match was very impressive," she added.

"India was playing a Test match after a long time and that too against England. They were playing at home after 9 years. In that match, many players were making their debut. The biggest happiness is not just in winning a Test match but performing well in red-ball cricket in just a short time because we don't have red-ball cricket in our women's domestic circuit. Those victories add more importance to both the Test matches," Anjum further added.

Australia's star opener David Warner on Saturday retired from the Test and ODI format after the Sydney Test. Warner concluded his Test career on a winning note, securing an eight-wicket win over Pakistan in the third Test at his home arena of Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). He hit scores of 34 and 57 in his final appearances in Test whites for Aussies.

The former India captain, who will be the commentator in the DP World ILT20 2nd season, said she is excited to watch Warner play in the T20I format for Dubai Capitals in the International League T20 (ILT20).

"I am very excited to see him play because he will not be playing test and ODI. It wil be exciting to watch him play because he is a match-winner. He missed the previous season and it will be exciting to watch him play in this playing this season. With his arrival, the level of this league will rise even higher. He is the class player and match-winner," the former India captain said.

The second edition of the ILT20 gets underway on Friday, January 19 and the Desert Vipers' first match is against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, January 21.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor