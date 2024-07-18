Dambulla [Sri Lanka], July 18 : Ahead of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024, India's Pooja Vastrakar said that they are well prepared for the tournament.

In the T20 format, Vastrakar has played 66 matches and 60 innings and picked up 53 wickets at an economy rate of 6.29. While batting, she has scored 310 runs at a strike rate of 114.39.

Speaking on Star Sports, Vastrakar said that the defending champions of the tournament want to continue their legacy.

She added that they have a young team for the upcoming Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024. The 24-year-old further added that the Women in Blue are also focusing on the upcoming World Cup.

"This will be my third edition of Women's Asia Cup. We played very well last year and we were champions. We just have to continue this legacy and win many trophies for the Indian team.

"Our preparation has been very good. We had a camp in Bangaluru and then we played matches in Chennai against South Africa. As a result, our team is looking different. This is a young team. We are doing our preparations by not only focusing on the Asia Cup, but we are also focusing on the World Cup. We are also focusing on the bilateral series and the Asia Cup. Our main focus is on the World Cup. We want to utilize these preliminary series and tournaments to play the brand of cricket that we play in the World Cup," Vastrakar said, according to Star Sports.

The 15-match tournament features full-member teams from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka and will be joined by Malaysia, the UAE, Thailand, and Nepal.

Pakistan and India are placed in Group A along with Nepal and the UAE, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand, and Malaysia are in Group B. The top two teams from each group will play in the semi-finals on July 26.

The final is set to be played on July 28 in Dambulla.

India's Women's Asia Cup squad: India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan. Traveling reserves: Shweta Sehrawat, Saika Ishaque, Tanuja Kanwer, Meghna Singh.

