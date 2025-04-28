"Our son is NOT a topic for your entertainment": Sanjana Ganesan slams trolls for mocking Angad Bumrah

New Delhi [India], April 28 : India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah wife and renowned sports broadcaster, Sanjana Ganesan has launched a scathing tirade after her son Angad was trolled by a section of people on social media for his facial expression during Mumbai Indians' gripping clash against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League.

A clip went viral on social media, where Angad didn't give any expression after Bumrah completed a four-wicket haul as fans cheered animatedly at the Wankhede Stadium. Sanjana took to Instagram on Monday to shut down the trolls and wrote, "Our son is NOT a topic for your entertainment."

"Jasprit and I do everything in our power to keep Angad away from social media because the Internet is a despicable, vile place to be and I completely understand the implications of bringing a child to a cricket stadium filled with cameras, but please understand that Angad and I were there to support Jasprit and nothing else," she added.

She urged people not to make assumptions about their one-and-a-half-year-old son from a three-second footage. She also slammed the users for associating Angad with words related to mental issues, such as "depression".

"We have no interest in our son being viral Internet content or national news, with unnecessarily opinionated keyboard warriors deciding who Angad is, what his problem is, what his personality is, from 3 seconds of footage. He is one and a half years old," she said.

"Throwing around words like trauma and depression in reference to a baby says so much about who we're becoming as a community and it's honestly really sad. You know NOTHING about our son, nothing about our lives and I request you to keep your opinions online true to that. A little honesty and a little kindness goes a long way in today's world," she concluded.

