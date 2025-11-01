Our stand is very clear: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla on Aisa Cup trophy return imbroglio

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajeev Shukla affirmed that India will continue to 'stand by their decision' of not accepting the Asia Cup trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi.

On the night of September 28 in Dubai, India gunned down the 147-run target against arch-rival Pakistan and stood triumphant with a five-wicket win in the final. Following the victory, the Indian team refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan's Minister for Interior.

India's decision sparked pandemonium in the post-match presentation. The ceremony was delayed by more than an hour. In response to India's decision, an official removed the Asia Cup trophy from its place on a raised dais and carried it off the ground without explanation. Last month, Naqvi had locked the Asia Cup trophy at the ACC office in Dubai and later relocated it to an undisclosed location in Abu Dhabi, according to sources.

Shukla remained tight-lipped about when the trophy would return to India but reiterated that they will continue to stand by their decision and said, while speaking to ANI, "We will not say anything about it now because our stand is very clear in that situation. We took that decision according to the situation. We stand by that decision."

Last month, the BCCI sent a formal letter to Naqvi, in which the board told him to hand over the trophy to India. In his reply, a defiant Naqvi remained firm on his stance and asked the BCCI to send an Indian player to attend a ceremony and collect the trophy from him.

On Saturday morning, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that India will raise the Asia Cup trophy handover issue at the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting in Dubai, citing the Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) lack of response despite a formal communication sent ten days ago.

"We have approached ACC, and we sent a letter 10 days ago. There is no positive response. We are maintaining the same stand. Therefore, we will raise the issue at the ICC meeting, which begins on November 4 in Dubai. The trophy will come, and that is for certain, because this trophy has been won by India hands down. Only the timeline has to be fixed," Devajit Saikia told ANI.

"If we had to take it from him, then we would have taken it on that day of the final. Our stance is evident: we are not accepting it from that gentleman. So, there is no change of stand on the part of BCCI. We are not accepting the trophy from the ACC Chairman, who is the Interior Minister of Pakistan. Therefore, it has to come but not from his hands," Saikia concluded.

