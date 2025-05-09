“Our Warriors Are Standing Tall for Our Nation’s Pride: Rohit Sharma Hails Indian Armed Forces Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma expressed his pride in the country's military action against terror infrastructure in Pakistan. The 38-year-old, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, took to social media to praise the Indian Armed Forces. "With every passing moment, with every decision taken I feel extremely proud of our Indian Army, Indian Airforce & Indian Navy. Our warriors are standing tall for our nation’s pride. It’s important for every Indian to be responsible and refrain from spreading or believing any fake news. Stay safe, everyone! #OperationSindoor #JaiHind," he posted.

With every passing moment, with every decision taken I feel extremely proud of our Indian Army, Indian Airforce & Indian Navy. Our warriors are standing tall for our nation’s pride. It’s important for every Indian to be responsible and refrain from spreading or believing any fake… — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 9, 2025

Rohit’s comments came amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. Indian forces launched precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir early on Wednesday, targeting key bases of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. The strikes were a retaliation to the Pahalgam attack, where 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed. Pakistan responded by targeting 15 Indian cities, leading to further counterstrikes from India.

Read Also | Ambati Rayudu Faces Backlash for 'Eye-for-an-Eye' Social Media Post Amid India–Pakistan Tensions, Later Issues Clarification

The BCCI called off the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala on Thursday following air raid alerts in neighbouring regions, prompting a reassessment of security measures.

Rohit also announced his retirement from Test cricket. “Hello everyone, I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It has been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites,” he posted on Instagram, alongside a photo of his Test cap. Rohit’s retirement ends speculation around his future in the red-ball format. The 38-year-old had earlier stepped away from T20Is after leading India to the World Cup title last year. He will now focus solely on the ODI format. Rohit finishes his Test career with 4,301 runs from 67 matches, including 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries, at an average of 40.57. The Board of Control for Cricket in India will soon name a new Test captain ahead of the five-match home series against England.