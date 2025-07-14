Outer Delhi Warriors announces former India wicketkeeper/batter Parthiv Patel as team mentor for DPL 2

New Delhi [India], July 14 : In Season 2 of Delhi Premier League, the Outer Delhi Warriors are leaving no strides on maintaining impactful preparation for the upcoming season of the tournament.

To reassure their participation and impactful debut, the Outer Delhi Warriors franchise officially onboarded former India wicketkeeper/batter Parthiv Patel as the franchise team mentor and campaign guide for formidable practice as they lead into the charge this season, according to a release from DPL.

The former India wicketkeeper also has profound expertise on mentoring young talent and his deep understanding of scouting for potential franchises in competitive cricketing formats.

Former India International cricket icon Parthiv Patel, explaining on his crucial role shares, "The Outer Delhi Warriors Franchise has a lot of young T20 bowling superstars and Delhi's best all-rounders, which we need to rely upon very strategically. Our preparation and head coach's assistance for our debut would be to provide a strong background and training that can translate well on the field."

From his 17-year-old debut to his two-decade journey behind the stumps, Parthiv Patel has been a symbol of perseverance, flexibility and dedication.

Now that the Indian legend is prepared to bring good wins and give the Outer Delhi Warriors Franchise hope, the fearless left-handed keeper-batsman is ready to power the franchise as Outer Delhi Warriors look forward to conquering the Delhi Premier League stage.

Backing Parthiv Patels' team mentorship responsibility, Rajeshree Shete Iyer, CEO of Outer Delhi Warriors and founder of Platinum One Media & Consulting, shared, "It is because of ace cricketing icons like Parthiv who has the wisdom and potential of charging a debut squad like ours, our team has the chance to be the best this season. With Parthiv's guidance and commitment, the responsibility of maintaining a dynamic squad like ours and being competitive becomes much easier."

Newly appointed Head Coach Ashu Dhani also emphasised the strategic focus behind Parthiv's mentorship alignment and dual responsibility he would share with the team mentor, he shares, "The young men of our team can definitely use the mentorship guidance of their team mentor for leaning into all-arounder qualities. It's an additional bonus for the franchise to onboard one of the most talented wicketkeeper batsmen who also has a sharp eye for scouting and helps in strengthening the lineup while addressing key areas of improvement."

Parthiv's appointment is seen as a strategic move by Outer Delhi Warriors to influence and empower the squad's motive to be one of the top lineups for the Delhi Premier League this season. Besides franchise responsibility and mentorship assistance, the former Indian cricketer would also lend a helping hand to team's top T20 superstars, Priyansh Arya, Suyash Sharma and Harsh Tyagi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor