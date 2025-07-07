Outer Delhi Warriors wrap up successful Delhi Premier League 2025 auction with 25 firepower picks

New Delhi [India], July 7 : In a commanding close to their first-ever Delhi Premier League (DPL) auction, Outer Delhi Warriors have finalised a formidable 25-player squad for Season 2 of the Delhi Premier League T20. With a blend of IPL pedigree, emerging Delhi stars, and strategic auction buys, the franchise has made its presence felt ahead of its debut campaign.

Headlining their auction success is the Rs. 19 lakh buy of 25-year-old all-rounder Harsh Tyagi, one of Delhi's top young prospects. The Warriors also made key acquisitions including Indian leg-spinner Suyash Sharma (Rs. 15 lakh), wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Singh (Rs. 13.5 lahks), middle-order all-rounder Siddhant Sharma and fast bowler Anshuman Hooda (both for Rs. 12.5 lakh), and top-order batter Sanat Sangwan (Rs. 5 lakh), who returns after a solid Delhi Premier League T20 Season 1, as per a press release from DPL.

The team had earlier announced T20 sensation Priyansh Arya as a marquee player, giving the Warriors a core of impact players with local roots and national ambitions.

Rajeshree Shete Iyer, CEO of Outer Delhi Warriors and founder of Platinum One Media & Consulting, shared her thoughts after the final squad reveal:

"We didn't just want a headline squad, we built a winning one. With experienced IPL names like Suyash and exciting all-rounders like Harsh and Siddhant, our squad has both power and purpose. We've got the depth, the Delhi connect, and the right mindset," Rajeshree Shete Iyer said as quoted by the DPL press release.

The squad also includes young talents Shaurya Malik, Keshav Dabas, and Shivam Sharma, reinforcing the franchise's commitment to developing the next generation of stars. Shaurya Malik, an electrifying fast bowler who turned heads while playing for Central Delhi Kings in Delhi Premier League T20 Season 1, was picked up by the Warriors for just Rs. 6.25 lakh considered an absolute steal at the auction. Alongside Anshuman Hooda, the duo is expected to form a fiery, fast-bowling partnership that could trouble any opposition.

Fast bowler Anshuman Hooda, who represented South Delhi last season, is expected to bring pace and edge to the bowling attack. At the same time, Siddhant Sharma's finishing skills are seen as vital in crunch moments.

Franchise Owner and Chairman of Savita Paints Pvt. Ltd., Sunil Aggarwal, added, "This is a squad that balances promise with performance. From big buys like Harsh to smart picks like Sanat, we've set the tone for the kind of cricket we want to play bold, local, and winning. The energy is different this season, and we're proud of this unit."

Newly appointed Head Coach Ashu Dhani emphasized the strategic focus behind each signing, "We've built a squad that can adapt and deliver. From power hitters to finishers and versatile bowlers, our combinations are strong. Harsh, Siddhant, and Anshuman give us the flexibility every T20 team needs."

With this lineup, Outer Delhi Warriors are now considered one of the most anticipated squads heading into Delhi Premier League T20 Season 2. The franchise has signalled its intent not just to participate but to compete at the highest level bringing together local pride, smart planning, and cricketing flair.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor