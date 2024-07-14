Harare [Zimbabwe], July 14 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah congratulated Shubman Gill-led Team India for winning the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe with 'solid all-round skills'.

India won the series 4-1 over Zimbabwe. The five-game T20I series concluded on Sunday after India clinched a 42-run over the hosts in the fifth game.

Taking to his official X account, Jay Shah said that Shubman Gill's side 'outplayed' Zimbabwe in the series with the solid all-round skills. He added that it was a top effort from the Men in Blue.

"4-1 series win for the Men in Blue against Zimbabwe! We completely outplayed the opposition with solid all-round skills. Top efforts from the boys. Off to Sri Lanka now," Jay wrote on X.

4-1 series win for the Men in Blue against Zimbabwe! 💪 We completely outplayed the opposition with solid all-round skills. 🤩 Top efforts from the boys. Off to Sri Lanka now !🇮🇳@BCCI || #ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/hENxxOT8OX— Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 14, 2024

Recapping the fifth match of the series, Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field first. They had India at 40/3 at one point until a 65-run partnership between Sanju Samson (58 in 45 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Riyan Parag (22 in 24 balls, with a six) and a fine cameo from Shivam Dube (26 in 12 balls, with two fours and two sixes) took India to 167/6 in their 20 overs.

Blessing Muzarbani (2/19) was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe. Richard Ngarva, Sikandar Raza, and Brandon Mavuta also got a wicket each.

In the run-chase, Zimbabwe had a fine start and was in the game for a good amount of time, until Shivam Dube (2/25) delivered a game-changing spell and a quick run-out of Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza. Dion Myers (34 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and a six), Tadiwanashe Marumani (27 in 24 balls, with five fours) and Faraz Akram (27 in 13 balls, with two fours and two sixes) put up a fight for Zimbabwe, but Mukesh Kumar (4/22) cleaned up the tail. Zimbabwe was bundled out for 125 runs, losing by 42 runs with nine balls left.

Shivam secured the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round performance. Washington Sundar, who scored 28 runs in two innings with best score of 27 and took eight wickets in the series, was given the 'Player of the Series' awards.

