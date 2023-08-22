'Outstanding performances radiate hope and inspire us all: Jay Shah congratulates Indian blind cricket teams

Birmingham, Aug 22 Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah lavished praises on the Indian blind cricket teams (both men's and women's) after they secured comfortable victories in the ongoing International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023.

"Celebrating remarkable victories by our Indian Blind Cricket teams at IBSA World Games 2023! The Women's Team exhibited incredible skill by defeating England, while the Men's Team made a triumphant comeback against Australia. Your outstanding performances radiate hope and inspire us all. My heartiest congratulations to both teams for spreading positivity and making our nation proud! @blind_cricket," Jay Shah wrote a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

In the first match, the Indian men's team had to face a defeat at the hands of Pakistan on Sunday but the Men In Blue came back hard at Australia to win the match.

Meanwhile, the women's team has won two out of two matches and are looking solid in their approach in the ongoing showpiece event.

The men's will now play against England on Tuesday while the women's team will meet Australia on Wednesday in the IBSA World Games 2023 in Birmingham

Blind cricket in IBSA World Games began on Saturday with England and Australia playing the first match. The occasion marked the first-ever cricket match to take place at the World Games.

