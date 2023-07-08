"Oval win helps with belief in our group": Sciver-Brunt targets more Women's Ashes success against Australia

London [UK], July 8 : England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt claimed that they can still win the Women's Ashes series after their narrow three-run triumph against Australia in the second T20I at the Oval.

The battle for the Women's Ashes remains alive after England's thrilling three-run triumph over Australia in the second T20I at The Oval on Wednesday.

"The gap wasn't that big [with Australia]," Sky Sports quoted Sciver-Brunt as saying ahead of the third IT20 at Lord's on Saturday.

"It was probably just a mental gap that we had before. Skill-wise, I'd say we're evenly matched. You don't become a world-class team for nothing. You have to know how to win from all places and positions in the game... that's something Australia have done really well over the last five or 10 years - but we're working on it," Sciver-Brunt said.

While Australia won the first match by four wickets with one ball to spare at Edgbaston on Saturday, a subpar fielding performance and a batting collapse from 59 without loss to 96 for 5 on Wednesday allowed England to keep the Women's Ashes series alive.

Australia leads the multi-format series 6-2 and England need to win the remaining T20I at Lord's on Saturday and then triumph in all three ODIs later this month to claim the Ashes from their fierce rival.

Talking further on the uphill task England have ahead of them, Sciver-Brunt added, "It makes the game more simple - there's no choice, you just have to go for it.

"We know that Australia will definitely come back hard at us and hopefully we can combat that. We're trying to focus on ourselves. The win on Wednesday helps with the belief in our group. If anything it will spur us on to keep playing in the way we have been playing. It validates that a bit,"

"We've believed in ourselves quite a lot more than we have in the past over the last nine to 12 months but not quite got the results, so we're really happy to have got over the line."

Around 20,000 spectators are anticipated at Lord's for the final of the three T20 games before the Ashes is wrapped off with three one-day internationals that have all reached capacity.

It follows a crowd of 20,328 people watching England reclaim their place in the running at The Oval. The series' most recent appearance on these soils in 2019 had a combined audience of 30,000 spectators.

"The crowds have been really special and show where we are at the minute, but also what happens when you market it as well as you can," Sciver-Brunt said.

"You've got two top teams going head to head and it's the Ashes and this proves it is as popular as we think it is. Playing in front of that many people and riding that energy you get from the crowd is something really, really special. Hopefully, it will be replicated at Lord's," she added.

