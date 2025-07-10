"Overwhelmed, humbled": Yuvraj Singh thanks cricketing legends for attending YouWeCan charity event in London

London [UK], July 10 : Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh thanked former teammates, cricketing legends and his family for being a part of the special YouWeCan charity event in London on Tuesday hosted by him, saying that the he and his organisation would not "give up" in their collective battle against the life-threatening disease.

Yuvraj hosted a special YouWeCan charity event in London on Tuesday ahead of India's third Test at Lord's. The event saw the presence of Team India, cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Kevin Pietersen among others.

Taking to X, Yuvraj, who battled cancer back in 2011 and played the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup while battling, wrote, "Overwhelmed, humbled and grateful beyond words! To my friends, family, former teammates, legends of the game and the Indian cricket team, thank you for showing up with so much love and belief. I've lived through cancer. I know what it feels like to wake up unsure of your tomorrow- but I also know what hope looks like and it looks a lot like all of you! You've helped us keep our promise, to stand by cancer warriors in India who are still fighting, still hoping and still holding on. Thank you for walking this path with me! We will keep going, we will keep fighting and we will never give up. #YouWeCan #YWCGala @YOUWECAN."

https://x.com/YUVSTRONG12/status/1943291649599172649

At the event, Yuvraj spoke toabout India's historic win, their first-ever, by 336 runs at Edgbaston in the second Test and skipper Shubman Gill's monstrous run at number four so far.

Gill sits at the top of the run charts in the series with 585 runs in two Tests, four innings at an average of 146.25 and an attacking strike rate of over 73, with three centuries and a marathon 269 (387 balls) at Edgbaston as his best score.On team India test captain Gill's performance,

Yuvraj told ANI, "Shubman Gill did amazing captaincy and batted really well. I am very proud of him and I am sure that his father will also be very proud...I am very impressed...I hope that he goes on to make a lot of centuries in international cricket."

On team India's performance in the second test match against England, Yuvraj said, "The overall performance of the Indian team was outstanding. Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep bowled amazingly. Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant batted well...I am also very happy for Akash Deep (who took a ten-fer) as his sister is recovering from cancer. I will give him a huge hug when I meet him."

About the event, the cricket legend told ANI, "It feels incredible as so many people have come to support me and the foundation, my friends and family, people who have seen me go through cancer...I hope that we can raise a million tonight, if not, we will keep on doing more good work."

