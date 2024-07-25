Pacer Asitha Fernando replaces Chameera in Sri Lanka's white-ball squad for India series

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 25 : Pacer Asitha Fernando will be replacing an injured Dushmantha Chameera in the Sri Lanka squad for the home white-ball series against India starting from July 27 onwards.

Chameera has been ruled out of their upcoming home series against India after suffering from bronchitis and respiratory infection.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sri Lanka announced their T20I squad for their upcoming series against the Men in Blue.

Speaking at a press conference, Sri Lanka's chief selector, Upul Tharanga, confirmed that Chameera will miss both the T20I and ODI series against India.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) took to X, confirming that Chameera, suffering from bronchitis and respiratory infection, will be replaced by Fernando.

"Dushmantha Chameera is still recovering from a bronchitis and respiratory infection he contracted, and hence will not be part of the T20I series. Asitha Fernando joins the squad in place of Chameera. #SLvIND," SLC posted on X.

Earlier this month, the 32-year-old pacer appeared for the Kandy Falcons in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024.

India's tour of Sri Lanka will start on July 27. The tour will kick- off with a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series, which will start on August 2.

The Pallekele International Stadium will be hosting the T20I leg of the series while the R Premadasa is getting to host the 50-over matches.

The three ODIs will be held on August 2, August 4, and August 7.

Both teams will be taking to the field with new head coaches. While legendary all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya has been named as the interim head coach for Lankan Lions, this will also be the first assignment for former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir as the head coach, succeeding the T20 World Cup-winning coach Rahul Dravid.

India's last tour of Sri Lanka for a bilateral white-ball series came back in July 2021, with Dravid coaching the Shikhar Dhawan-led side. India won the ODI series 2-1, while Sri Lanka secured the T20I series by the same margin.

Sri Lanka squad: Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera (WK), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando.

