Pacer Haris Rauf Breaks Into Ugly Fight With Pakistan Fan On The Streets In USA (Watch Video)

Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf who failed to impress in the T20 World Cup in United States lost his cool on a fan after he mocked the pacer for team's poor show in the marquee event. In the video that has gone viral, Rauf can be seen getting into a ugly fight with a fan on the streets. The incident happened when the pacer was with his family who tried to pacify the pacer but to no avail. Pakistan endured a tough World Cup after the 2009 champions were knocked out in the first round.

Haris Rauf Fight

His wife tried to stop her.

Haris- Ye indian ho hoga

Guy- Pakistani hu @GaurangBhardwa1pic.twitter.com/kGzvotDeiA — Maghdhira (@bsushant__) June 18, 2024

Earlier, in a scathing criticism of the beleaguered Pakistan cricket team, head coach Gary Kirsten has said that there is "no unity" in the side and he has "never seen such a situation" in his long coaching career. According to media reports in Pakistan, Kirsten, who guided India to ODI World Cup triumph in 2011, pulled no punches in his assessment of the team after being eliminated from the ongoing T20 showpiece.

"There's no unity in Pakistan's team. They call it a team, but it isn't a team. They aren't supporting each other; everyone is separated, left and right. I've worked with many teams, but I've never seen such a situation," Kirsten said as per reports quoting a senior scribe.Geosuper.tv 4 quoted sources as saying that Kirsten had expressed his displeasure over the fitness level of the players. The former South Africa opener also said the team is far behind in terms of skill level as compared to the rest of the world.The win against Ireland ensured that Pakistan finished third in Group A with two wins from four games.

