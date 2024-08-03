Pacer Kemar Roach returns as West Indies name Test squad for South Africa series

New Delhi [India], August 3 : West Indies have announced their squad for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship against South Africa, which begins on 7 August.

Pacer Kemar Roach made a return to the team, having last played a Test against Australia earlier in the year. He had been withdrawn from the tour of England after sustaining a knee injury while playing in the County Championship.

However, the pacer Alzarri Joseph, the vice-captain of the Test side, was rested to manage his workload. Off-spinner Kevin Sinclair also missed out as he continues his recovery from an injury.

"We have decided to rest our vice-captain Alzarri Joseph for this series. Alzarri has had a considerable workload recently, and this break will allow him to recuperate and return to peak performance," head coach Andre Coley said as quoted by the ICC.

The squad is very similar to the one that played in England in the recent Test series with Keacy Carty and Bryan Charles the only players without a Test cap. Wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva was promoted as vice-captain in Joseph's absence.

West Indies have just one win in this WTC cycle, but they turned heads with that single win, beating Australia in their backyard with Shamar Joseph, who made his debut in the series, producing a spellbinding performance with a seven-wicket haul at the Gabba.

West Indies Test Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Joshua Da Silva (vc), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Bryan Charles, Justin Greaves, Jason Holder, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.

