Pacer Michael Rae earns call-up to New Zealand squad for second test against West Indies

Christchurch [New Zealand], December 7 : Uncapped pacer Michael Rae has been called up to New Zealand's squad for the second Test match of the three-match series against the West Indies, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The 30-year-old speedster earned his maiden New Zealand Test call-up after Matt Henry suffered a calf injury and Nathan Smith suffered a side injury during the opening Test in Christchurch.

As per ESPNcricinfo, New Zealand's Henry and Smith are doubtful for the second Test. The second Test in Wellington will begin on December 10.

Michael Rae started the second round of the Plunket Shield for Canterbury and took 3/65 in the first innings against Central Districts.

Rae has also played county cricket for Warwickshire, claiming 14 wickets at an average of 30.28. Overall, the right-arm speedster has picked up 205 wickets in 69 First-Class matches. The 30-year-old has eight four-wicket hauls and three fifers to his name in First-Class cricket.

The first Test of the three-match series ended in a draw after West Indies batted 164 overs in the second innings. West Indies star batter Just Greaves became the fourth batter from his country to notch up a double century in the fourth innings of a Test match.

Greaves was the West Indies' star performer. The batter scored his maiden double-Test century. Justin remained unbeaten on 202 off 388 deliveries, including 19 fours.

Kemar Roach also provided Greaves with vital support from the other end with 58 runs off 233 balls, with the help of eight fours, as the visitors played 164 overs in the fourth innings to avoid a defeat.

Greaves joined the elite list of West Indies batters, including George Headley (223), Gordon Greenidge (214), and Kyle Mayers (210*).

Overall, Greaves is the seventh batter to score a double century in the fourth innings of a Test match. The elite list includes George Headley (223), Gordon Greenidge (214), Kyle Mayers (210*), Nathan Astle (222), Sunil Gavaskar (221), and Bill Edrich (219). West Indies ended up scoring 457/6 in 163.3 overs while chasing a mammoth target of 561.

