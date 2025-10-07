Paine hails India A tour as 'invaluable' learning for next generation

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7 : Former Test skipper Tim Paine said that Australia A's ongoing tour of India has given the country's emerging cricketers the kind of experience that "you cannot put a price on" as they adapt to extreme heat, unfamiliar wickets and a contrasting style of play.

Paine, who is head coach of the Australia A program in Lucknow, believes the past fortnight has already provided lessons that will serve players well when they are called upon for Test cricket in the subcontinent. Australia A has played a total of five games, two unofficial Tests and three unofficial one-dayers in Uttar Pradesh, with India taking both the series, including a 412-run chase in the second unofficial Test powered by KL Rahul's unbeaten 176*, the best-ever chase by an 'A' side in red-ball cricket.

For Australia, in unofficial Tests, it was Josh Phillipe (212 runs in three innings with a century and fifty) and teen star Sam Konstas (188 runs in four innings with a century) who impressed with the bat. Nathan McSweeney, another opener in contention for the Ashes opening spot, scored two fifties in three innings and made 160 runs in total. Spinners Corey Rocchiccioli (six wickets at an average of 44.50) and Todd Murphy (five wickets at an average of 52.80) also were solid with the ball, presenting their claim as successors for legendary Nathan Lyon.

During the unofficial ODIs, international player Cooper Connolly scored two half-centuries and 147 runs in total, along with vital contributions from Mackenzie Harvey (145 runs in three innings with two fifties) and skipper Jack Edwards (89 runs in one inning). With the ball, Tanveer Sangha (seven wickets at an average of 30.5), Murphy (five wickets at an average of 17.80), and pacer Will Sutherland (four wickets at an average of 24.50) were top performers.

"It has been an excellent experience for this young group of Aussie cricketers to come and play in these extreme conditions," Paine said as per a Cricket Australia press release.

"The heat, particularly yesterday, was something these guys don't get to experience often. For a young group of guys to come and experience this, hopefully before they have to play in a Test match over here, you cannot put a price on it," he added.

The stark difference in surfaces has been central to the challenge.

"We have been really lucky here at the Ekana Sports City to be playing on the red clay wickets, which you don't get in Australia. How dry they are, how much they spin, how much they bounce has been a real challenge for our batting group. And for our big quicks, just how hot it is bowling three or four-over spells and being absolutely spent is something you do not experience in Australia or English conditions."

The conditions have even tested some of Australia's fittest young talents.

"Campbell Callaway is a great example - someone who loves to train and does everything at high intensity - but he has had days here where he has lost seven or eight kilos and been completely exhausted. For him to learn that he cannot prepare the same way in these conditions will be invaluable when he comes back in 2027," said the coach.

India's own approach to developing players has also impressed Paine, with wickets tailored across the country to give different learning opportunities.

"We have been pleasantly surprised with the opportunities to come over and learn on the red clay. Next week, we move to another venue where guys will get to experience the black clay. Even the subtle differences between the two types of pitches and their hybrids require different skill sets and approaches. A lot of our guys had no idea that you could get two or three different types of clays - and they all play differently."

Facing high-quality Indian opposition has provided a crash course in different batting philosophies.

"In the first match, on a flatter wicket, our guys batted like Australians - lots of power and boundaries. But then India batted and went about it completely differently: ones, twos, manipulating fields, batting square of the wicket. To see our guys adapt in the second game and show they could go up and down the gears has been really pleasing."

Paine, who led Australia during a 2017 Test series in India, said he hoped the tour would prove pivotal in preparing this group for the next major assignment in the subcontinent.

"International cricket is as hard as it gets, and then you add these foreign conditions on top of it. It is near on impossible to expect someone to come here for the first time and succeed straight away in a Test match. That's why tours like this are so important. So far, this series has been a great success, and hopefully we will see the fruits of it in 2027," he concluded.

