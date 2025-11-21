PAK-A vs SL-A LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 2nd Semi-Final Match

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Sri Lanka A won the toss and chose to bowl against Pakistan A in the second semi-final of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Friday, November 21, 2025. The winner will meet Bangladesh A in the final on Sunday. Fans can watch the live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The live steaming is available on Sony LIV app and website.

Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A – Asia Cup Rising Stars Semi-final 2: Live Streaming and Telecast

Match Date: Wednesday, November 21

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Toss Time: 7:30 PM IST

Match Start Time: 8:00 PM IST

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app and website

Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Playing XIs

Sri Lanka A (Playing XI): Nishan Madushka(w), Vishen Halambage, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sahan Arachchige, Ramesh Mendis, Dunith Wellalage(c), Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Pramod Madushan, Traveen Mathew, Garuka Sanketh

Pakistan A (Playing XI): Mohammad Naeem, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori(w), Yasir Khan, Irfan Khan(c), Mohammad Faiq, Saad Masood, Ahmed Daniyal, Shahid Aziz, Sufiyan Muqeem, Ubaid Shah