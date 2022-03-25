Pak vs Aus: Babar Azam expresses disappointment after loss in 3rd Test

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam expressed disappointment after his side got thrashed by Australia in the third Test of the three-match series, here in Lahore on Friday.

Nathan Lyon's five-wicket haul and skipper Pat Cummins' three-wicket haul helped Australia in bundling out Pakistan at 235 and claiming a victory by 155 runs on Day 5 of the third Test.

"Pretty good series overall. Fought hard in Pindi, saved the match in Karachi. Here, we had two bad sessions. Our plan was to play normal cricket. Thought we would go for the chase if momentum was on our side. Want to thank Australia for coming here. The crowd supported both teams. Had a lot of fun," said Babar Azam in a post-match presentation.

With this victory, Australia have won the three-match Test series with a 1-0 lead over Pakistan, after the first two matches ended in a draw. Both the team will be facing each other in a three-match ODI series from March 29.

