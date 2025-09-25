PAK vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 5: Bangladesh Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl Against Pakistan in Virtual Semi-Final – Check Playing XIs

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match Toss Update: Bangladesh won the toss and chose to field in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, September 25, 2025. Bangladesh made three changes to their playing XI, while Pakistan remained unchanged. However, Bangladesh will be missing the leadership and experience of their regular captain Litton Das in this match. Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in their previous Super Four match and will aim to secure a place in the final. Bangladesh, meanwhile, also has a chance to reach their third Asia Cup final with a win.

An all-important 🪙 won by Bangladesh and Jaker Ali elects to field first.



Mustafizur & Co. will have a go at hard-hitting Sabibzada Farhan first-up, but questions is, who'll blink first?#PAKvBAN#DPWorldAsiaCup2025#ACCpic.twitter.com/tXfF5w1LHO — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 25, 2025

Bangladesh stand-in captain Jaker Ali said the wicket looks dry and the team has been performing well while bowling first. “We would like to bowl first, looks a pretty dry wicket. We have been doing well while bowling first, so we are going with that strategy. As a bowling unit we have been doing well. We have to bat really well in this match. Before the tournament, we had just decided we’d go out and play for the championship, and we’ll carry the same mindset in this match. We have three changes. Saifuddin, Nasum and Tamim are not playing. Nurul, Taskin and Mahedi are in,” he said during the toss.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha said the team wanted to bat first but is comfortable with the toss result. "We wanted to bat first, so it's okay. Looks a good pitch. Scoreboard pressure is the key. We have defended well after scoring 150-plus. Beating SL was always great. We want to play good cricket and execute our plans. It's always important playing any final. We want to focus on this game, want to win this game. We want to play good cricket. We are playing with the same side," he said.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 4 Match 5 (A2 v B2) Playing XIs

Pakistan Playing XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

🚨 Playing XI 🚨



Lineups announced! 👕

Pakistan & Bangladesh field strong sides worthy of a knockout clash. ⚔️



Will Pakistan intent match Bangladesh's energy?#PAKvBAN#DPWorldAsiaCup2025#ACCpic.twitter.com/ZfATbRyRBW — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 25, 2025

Bangladesh Playing XI: Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Fans in India can watch the live telecast on the Sony Sports Network. Channels include Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5. The match will also be available for live streaming on the Sony Liv app and website. A subscription is required to access the online streaming.