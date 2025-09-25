PAK vs BAN LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 5 in India

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl in the 17th match of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, September 25, 2025. Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in a do-or-die match and now aims to secure a place in the final. The team led by Salman Ali Agha will look to repeat that performance against Bangladesh. Bangladesh also has a chance to reach their third Asia Cup final if they win this match. Fans in India can watch the live telecast on the Sony Sports Network. Channels broadcasting the match include Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5. The match will also be available for online streaming on the Sony Liv app and website. Viewers need a subscription to access the match online.

Bangladesh made three changes to their playing XI, while Pakistan remained unchanged. However, Bangladesh will miss the leadership and experience of their regular captain, Litton Das, in this match. Bangladesh stand-in captain Jaker Ali said the wicket looks dry and the team has been performing well while bowling first, “We would like to bowl first, looks a pretty dry wicket. We have been doing well while bowling first, so we are going with that strategy. As a bowling unit we have been doing well. We have to bat really well in this match. Before the tournament, we had just decided we’d go out and play for the championship, and we’ll carry the same mindset in this match. We have three changes. Saifuddin, Nasum and Tamim are not playing. Nurul, Taskin and Mahedi are in,” he said during the toss.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha said the team wanted to bat first but is comfortable with the toss result. "We wanted to bat first, so it's okay. Looks a good pitch. Scoreboard pressure is the key. We have defended well after scoring 150-plus. Beating SL was always great. We want to play good cricket and execute our plans. It's always important playing any final. We want to focus on this game, want to win this game. We want to play good cricket. We are playing with the same side," he said.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 4 Match 5 Live Streaming Info

Match: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 5

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Dubai Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Toss Timing: 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming in India: SonyLIV app and website

Live Telecast in India: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 Tamil, Sony Sports Ten 4 Telugu, Sony Sports Ten 5

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 4 Match 5 (A2 v B2) Weather and Pitch Report of Dubai

The weather is expected to be clear with no chance of rain. The maximum temperature will reach 38°C, while the minimum will be 29°C.

The pitch at Dubai is expected to favour batters with some early assistance for fast bowlers. Batters can score freely once the initial swing phase is over. Spinners are likely to play a key role in the middle overs if dew does not affect the game. Teams batting first will aim to score around 180 to 190 runs to put pressure on the chasing side.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 4 Match 5 (A2 v B2) Playing XIs

Pakistan Playing XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Bangladesh Playing XI: Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman