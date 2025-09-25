PAK vs BAN: Probable Playing 11s, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Today’s Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 5

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match Live Streaming, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Probable Playing 11s: Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 8 p.m. IST. India have already qualified for the final with two straight wins. The winner of this game will take the second spot to meet them in Sunday’s title match. Pakistan enter the clash after a strong victory over Sri Lanka. Their bowlers looked sharp and will again be key. Bangladesh lost to India in their last match but had rested several first-choice players. The expected return of Litton Das and Mahedi Hasan could boost their chances.

Super Fours | Match 5 ⚔️



A virtual semi final. One final chance. 🤜🤛

Pakistan & Bangladesh head into a clash that leaves no room for error, for a berth in the Final remains at stake!#PAKvBAN#DPWorldAsiaCup2025#ACCpic.twitter.com/W8Wtv2CbTn — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 25, 2025

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Super 4 Match 5 (A2 v B2) Weather Report

Conditions in Dubai are expected to be hot and dry. The maximum temperature could reach 38°C, while the minimum may drop to 29°C. There is no forecast of rain during the match.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Super 4 Match 5 (A2 v B2) Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai is set to favour batters. The ball is expected to come nicely on the bat, though fast bowlers could find swing with the new ball. Spinners may also come into play in the middle overs if dew does not affect the surface later in the evening.

Teams batting first will aim to score around 180 to 190 runs to stay ahead. Dew in the second innings could make it harder for bowlers, especially spinners, to grip the ball. Captains winning the toss may prefer to bowl first.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Super 4 Match 5 (A2 v B2) Probable Playing 11

Pakistan Probable Playing 11: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Bangladesh Probable Playing 11: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Super 4 Match 5 (A2 v B2) Live Streaming Info

Fans in India can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network. Channels airing the game include Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 Tamil, Sony Sports Ten 4 Telugu, and Sony Sports Ten 5. The match will also be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website. A subscription is required to access the stream.