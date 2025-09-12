PAK vs OMA, Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs Oman Match Live Telecast on TV and Online

The debutante Oman to face Pakistan today, September 12 (Friday) in the Asia Cup 2025 match number four at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Pakistan will launch their tournament campaign today after a recent victory in the T20I tri-series with Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The men in green are back in form after struggling for several months, which they lost a series against Bangladesh. Salman Agha-led team now have confidence in their young spinners who can take away the game in this tournament. Today's match will be the litmus test for the newest captain, Salman Agha, ahead of a high-rated match against India on Sunday (September 14), in the absence of their senior players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

From the Omani side, this will be their debut for the Asia Cup, with the expectation to put pressure on underdog Pakistan. Jatinder Singh-led side, comprising players who often balance cricket with day jobs, view the tournament as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Where to Watch Pakistan vs Oman Match Online

The online streaming of the Pakistan and Oman match will be available on the official Asia Cup 2025 broadcasting partner for India, Sony Liv (SonyLIV) TV and mobile application. For TV viewers, the match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Pakistan vs Oman game will start on Friday, September 12, at 8 PM IST, while for viewers in Dubai, the telecast will be in at 06:30 PM and for Western countries, the telecast will be at 2.30 GMT. The toss will be held at 7.30 pm IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

PAK Vs OMA Full Squads:

Pakistan: Salman Agha (captain), Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem

Oman: Jatinder Singh (captain), Aamir Kaleem, Ashish Odedara, Hammad Mirza, Mohammad Nadeem, Aryan Bisht, Vinayak Shukla(w), Sufyan Mehmood, Hassnain Shah, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Karan Sonavale, Mohammad Imran, Shah Faisal, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Yousaf, Nadeem Khan.