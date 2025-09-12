PAK vs OMA, Asia Cup 2025: Probable Playing XI, Pitch Report and Weather Update

Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign today, Friday (September 12), against debutant Oman at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Today will be the litmus test and preparation of the youngest Pakistani team ahead of the Sunday clash with India.

Pakistan has recently won a T20I tri-series between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Afghanistan in Dubai, where, briefly rested, Mohammad Nawaz took a hat-trick against Afghanistan in the final of the series, reflecting the back-form of the team and spinner-allrounder Nawaz.

Newest Pakistani captain Salman Agha showed that his team is ready for the tournament despite the non-selection of senior players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Oman, meanwhile, makes their Asia Cup debut with little expectation but plenty of ambition.

Pakistan should get past low-ranked Oman easily tonight. But Gambhir and SKYwill watch them with more than perfunctory interest for signals and signs — in body language and skills - to shape India’s strategy and team composition for Sunday’s crucial match pic.twitter.com/VzSq2PBdCV — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 12, 2025

Pakistan vs Oman Playing 11

Pakistan Playing XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali.

Oman Playing XI: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Mohammed Nadeem, Ashish Odedera, Vinayak Shukla, Aryan Bisht, Sufyan Mehmood, Samay Shrivastava, Shakeel Ahmad, Hassnain Shah.

Pakistan vs Oman Weather Report

There is no chance of rainfall in Dubai during the Pakistan vs Oman match on Friday. The maximum temperature is predicted to be 41 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature would be 30 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer said that Pakistan has not faced these bowlers before. Speaking with ESPN Cricket Info, Jaffer said, taking batting first and putting pressure on the opposition is their best bet.

Oman make their debut in the Asia Cup today. Wasim Jaffer thinks that batting first and putting pressure on the opposition is their best bet pic.twitter.com/QWznBtCU50 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 12, 2025

"Well, i feel their best bet would be to bat first, and you know put some runs on the board, and then challenge them. Because, these kind of games i feel, the bowlers, that the Pakistan are going to face, they wouldn't have faced these bowlers. You know in the recent past, so they can spring in few surprises, but probably the best is to bat put run on board and defend the score," Jaffer said.

PAK vs OM, Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is likely to favour the team that will choose to bat first after winning the toss, as the ball comes nicely on the bat. The pitch will help in the middle overs for spinners. Gripping of the pitch will help the spinners to turn the ball on a particular length.