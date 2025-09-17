PAK vs UAE LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 Match 10 in India

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: United Arab Emirates won the toss and chose to bowl against Pakistan in the tenth match of the Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan made two changes to their playing XI, while UAE made one change. The game was delayed by one hour and will start at 9:00 PM IST instead of the scheduled 8:00 PM IST. The delay followed intense drama as the International Cricket Council rejected Pakistan’s demand for the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft for the second time. Pakistan initially refused to leave its hotel for the must-win group match. The team eventually headed to the stadium after dropping the threat to pull out. The match is crucial for both sides as the winner will advance to the Super Four stage. The live telecast of the match will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels, including Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5. Fans can also stream the match online through the Sony Liv app or website. A subscription is required to access the streaming.

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem said the weather conditions would bring dew into play. He added that his team aimed to restrict Pakistan to a low total in the do-or-die game. "Going to bowl first. Today the way the weather is, dew will play a role. Will try to restrict them to a low total. It's a do or die game. We had a good game in Abu Dhabi. Different pitch and different game today. Jawadullah is out and Simranjeet is in," he said during the toss.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha said his team wanted to bat first to put pressure on the opposition. "We wanted to bat first and put them under scoreboard pressure. Great day for us to play a perfect game. They're a very good side. If we execute our plans for longer periods, we have a chance against any side. Two changes. Sufiyan and Faheem aren't playing. Haris and Khushdil are in," Salman Agha said.

Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 Match 10 Live Streaming Info

Match: Pakistan vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025

Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025 (IST)

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Toss Timing: 8:30 PM IST

Match Start Time: 9:00 PM IST

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 Tamil, Sony Sports Ten 4 Telugu, Sony Sports Ten 5

Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website

Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 Match 10 Weather Report and Pitch Report of Dubai

The weather is expected to be dry with no chance of rain. The maximum temperature will reach 39°C and the minimum will drop to 30°C.

The pitch at Dubai International Cricket Stadium is likely to assist spin bowlers. Matches at the venue during this Asia Cup have favoured slow bowlers due to dry conditions. Both teams are expected to include multiple spinners. Pakistan may play four spinners, including Saim Ayub, while UAE also has strong spin resources.

Fast bowlers will play a key role in the early overs. Batters may find it difficult to chase big totals, so scores around 170-180 runs are expected to be competitive. The team batting second should aim to keep the opposition under 160 runs to stay ahead.

Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 Match 10 Playing XIs

Pakistan Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

United Arab Emirates Playing XI: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem(c), Asif Khan, Muhammad Zohaib, Harshit Kaushik, Rahul Chopra(w), Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Junaid Siddique