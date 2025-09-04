PAK vs UAE LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Tri-Series 2025 5th Match Live in India

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat against the United Arab Emirates in the fifth T20I of the UAE Tri-Series 2025. at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday, September 4, 2025. Pakistan lost their last match to Afghanistan, while UAE also suffered a defeat in their previous game. Pakistan will aim to finish the group stage with a win to confirm a place in the final. UAE must win both remaining matches by large margins to keep their title hopes alive. The match will not be televised in India. Fans can watch live streaming on the FanCode app and website.

Inverex Solar Energy presents Bank Alfalah T20I Tri-Series - Match 5: Pakistan win toss and elect to bat first.

We wish the UAE match XI the very best for the game 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/uZBm1vuyDG — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) September 4, 2025

PAK vs UAE Tri-Series 5th Match LIVE Streaming Info

Match: Pakistan (PAK) vs United Arab Emirates (UAE), 5th Match, Tri-Series 2025

Date: Thursday, September 4, 2025

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Match Start Time: 8:30 PM IST

Toss Timing: 8:00 PM IST

Live Telecast in India: Not available

Live Streaming in India: Available on FanCode app and website

Inverex Solar Energy presents Bank Alfalah T20I Tri-Series 2025:

UAE take on Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from 7pm tonight.

PAK vs UAE Tri-Series 5th Match, Weather Report, Pitch Report of Sharjah

The weather in Sharjah is expected to be hot and dry. The maximum temperature will reach 42°C, and the minimum will be 31°C. There is no chance of rain during the match.

The pitch at Sharjah has supported batsmen in the previous four games. It is expected to remain good for batting with some assistance for bowlers with the new ball. Teams batting first have won all matches so far in the series. Scores around 170-180 are likely to be competitive.

PAK vs UAE Tri-Series 5th Match Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris(w), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem(c), Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra(w), Ethan DSouza, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique