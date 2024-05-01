Pakistan announce women's squad for upcoming tour of England

Karachi [Pakistan], May 1 : Pakistan's newly-appointed women's selection committee on Wednesday announced a 17-player squad for their upcoming white-ball tour of England.

PCB released a statement to announce the squad for their tour which will begin on May 11.

The Pakistan team will play a three-match T20I series from May 11 to 17. After the conclusion of the series, Pakistan will engage in a three-match ODI series which will be played from May 23 to 29.

The 50-over series will be a part of ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 and this will mark Pakistan's eighth and final series in the current event cycle.

In the 10-team ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 standings, Pakistan are currently ranked fifth with a tally of 16 points.

The top five teams from the championship, along with hosts India, will directly qualify for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

Apart from competing in six white-ball international matches, Pakistan will also play two warm-up games (T20 and One-Day) against ECB Development XI on May 9 and 21.

Pakistan will leave for their first England tour since 2016, on Sunday.

Pakistan recently suffered an ODI series whitewash against West Indies on their home soil.

Pakistan women squad: Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

Player support personnel: Nahida Khan (manager), Mauhtashim Rasheed (interim head coach), Saleem Jaffar (bowling coach), Taufeeq Umar (batting coach), Hanif Malik (fielding coach), Syed Nazir Ahmed (media manager), Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist), Zubair Ahmed (analyst) and Hina Munawar (chief security officer).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor