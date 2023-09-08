Pakistan are dangerous with new ball, reminds me era of 'two W’s': Shoaib Akhtar

New Delhi [India], September 8 : Legendary pacer Shoaib Akhtar has said that the current pace bowling attack of Pakistan, consisting of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, reminds him of the old days and Shaheen is one of the best in the world right now.

Speaking at a virtual press conference organized by Star Sports on Friday, the former Pakistan pacer discussed Pakistan's pace battery of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

"Obviously, these youngsters are very, very talented. I am very happy that Pakistan is able to produce such fast bowlers over and over again. I do not know what the reason is. First, there used to be a lot of fast bowlers from Punjab. Now, there is one from Rawalpindi, and two are Pathans. And the Pathans are very, very rugged and tough. So, this pace battery reminds me of the old days. One of the best fast bowlers in the world right now, I would say, is Shaheen Shah Afridi. He is at the top of his career right now."

"Haris Rauf has the mindset again to take wickets. Even Shaheen Shah has the same mindset. If we talk about Naseem Shah, I have sent a message to him and his brother as well, to take more wicket-taking deliveries rather than to be a stock bowler. So, I think the message has been conveyed, to make him a wicket-taking bowler; he is not a stock bowler. He seams the ball more, even more than Shaheen, and he can penetrate even further. So, I think this trio is one of the best pace batteries," he added.

Akhtar said that Pakistan currently is dangerous with the new ball and the pace battery is reminiscent of the old days of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

"You know how dangerous Pakistan are with the new ball. Over and over, they have proven that we can get people out, very simple. So yes, this reminds me of the era of the two W’s, but again, having said that, they are very confident. Ever since they have been playing as a pace battery, their mindset is very entertaining, which is to take wickets, not worried about the runs. Haris Rauf leaks runs, but it's fine with me. Just go out there and take wickets. I allow you as a fast bowler to give away 70 runs but as long as you are getting those four wickets, that’s all that matters to me,” he said.

“But having said that, I do feel that we are lacking one spinner. Shadab is very, very good. Leg spin is a difficult art. Every day is different, some days it doesn’t work out as well because of factors such as your wrist or fingers or shoulder, hip rotation as well. So, a lot of factors have to go right for a leg-spinner to bowl well and in a good rhythm," he said.

Pakistan are currently playing in the Asia Cup and have reached the Super Four stage. They began with a win over Bangladesh. Their next match will be against arch-rivals India on September 10 in Colombo.

Pakistan Asia Cup squad: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

