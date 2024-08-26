Pakistan, Bangladesh lose WTC points for slow over-rate in first Test

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], August 26 : Pakistan and Bangladesh were found guilty of a slow overrate during the first Test between the two sides in Rawalpindi, according to ICC.

Shan Masood-led Pakistan were found to be six overs short during the Test and lost six World Test Championship (WTC) points. On the other hand, Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh were docked three points after being found three overs short of the acceptable rate.

Apart from points deduction, Pakistan were fined 30 per cent of their match fee while Bangladesh were penalised 15 per cent.

According to ICC, skippers Shan Masood and Najmul Hossain Shanto pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for formal hearings.

Pakistan remain in the eighth spot on the World Test Championship standings. Bangladesh have dropped to seventh position.

Both teams will face each other again in the second Test which will begin in Rawalpindi on Friday.

The Rawalpindi Test had a damp start due to a delayed beginning caused by a wet outfield, but by the fifth day, it had transformed into an action-packed thriller.

Even though only 41 overs were being played on the first day, the visitors got off to a strong start, bagging four crucial wickets.

Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel stepped up for Pakistan on Day 2, each scoring a century to rescue the hosts. Rizwan was especially resilient after making an unbeaten 171 in a marathon innings that left him cramping by the day's end. With an eye on forcing a result, Pakistan declared their innings at 448/6.

For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim (191) and Shadnam Islam (93) displayed a stupendous performance, making Pakistan toil in the field for much of Day 4. Both came agonisingly close to significant milestones but fell just short.

At the beginning of Day 5 at 23/1, Pakistan crumbled, being bowled out for just 146, with only Rizwan offering resistance through a fighting half-century. Bangladesh's spinners stole the show, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking four wickets and Shakib Al Hasan adding three more.

The visitors needed just 30 runs for a historic win, which they achieved in under seven overs without losing a wicket.

Bangladesh took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after the historic win in the first Test.

