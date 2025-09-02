Pakistan batter Asif Ali bids adieu to international cricket

New Delhi [India], September 2 : Pakistan's batter Asif Ali on Monday bid adieu to international cricket.

Asif, 33, played 21 ODIs and 58 T20Is, mainly as a finisher in the middle order.

An aggressive batter, his most renowned knock is likely the seven-ball 25 he scored in a tense win over Afghanistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

"Wearing the Pakistan jersey has been the greatest honour of my life and serving my country on the cricket field has been my proudest chapter," he said in a social media post.

Asif confirmed that he will continue to play domestic cricket and in franchise leagues around the world. He was part of the Pakistan squad that reached the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2022 and the semi-final in 2021.

After assisting Islamabad United in winning the PSL in 2018, Asif played his first T20I match against the West Indies in the same year. Two months later, he made his ODI debut.

Nevertheless, he was forced out of the team due to a lack of shape and consistency, and his final international match was in the 2023 Asian Games for a second-string Pakistani team.

In 21 ODIs, he slammed 382 runs at an average of 25.46 with three fifties under his belt. In T20S 58 fixtures, he has made 577 runs at an average of 15.18, a strike rate of 133.87 and a best score of 41*.

