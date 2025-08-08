Pakistan batter Haider Ali arrested for alleged rape case, granted bail

London [UK], August 8 : Pakistan batter Haider Ali, who the Greater Manchester Police arrested for an alleged rape case, has been granted bail pending further enquiries, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Haider, who is a part of the Pakistan Shaheens squad on a tour against England, remains in the UK. Pakistan Shaheens squad, which included several players on the England tour, has flown to Australia to compete in a multi-team T20 series. Haider, who was a part of that squad, has been replaced by all-rounder Mohammad Faiq.

"After receiving a report on Monday 4 August 2025 of a rape, we have arrested a 24-year-old man. It's alleged that the incident occurred on Wednesday 23 July 2025 at a premises in Manchester. The man has since been bailed pending further enquiries. The victim is being supported by officers," a statement from Greater Manchester Police confirmed to ESPNcricinfo.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Haider was arrested in Beckenham, the venue where the Shaeens were playing the last game of their five-match tour. The first two were held on July 22 and 25, between which the incident for which he is arrested is alleged to have taken place on July 23 in Manchester. The offence carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment in the UK.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a statement on Thursday to confirm Haider was under criminal investigation in the UK. The PCB also provisionally suspended him pending the results of that investigation and also said it respected the British legal system and recognised the importance of allowing the investigation to proceed without interference.

"Accordingly, the PCB has decided to place Haider Ali under provisional suspension, effective immediately, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation. Once the legal proceedings are concluded and all facts have been duly established, the PCB reserves the right to take appropriate action under its Code of Conduct, if necessary," the statement said.

The 24-year-old has represented Pakistan in two ODIs and 35 T20Is. Intially, he was considered to be a destructive opener after his standout performances in the Pakistan Super League in 2020.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor