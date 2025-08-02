Pakistan batter Sadaf Shamas ruled out of Ireland T20I series

New Delhi [India], August 2 : Pakistan women's team will travel to Ireland without top-order batter Sadaf Shamas, who has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series due to a muscle injury sustained during a practice session in Karachi.

The 26-year-old has been replaced by Shawaal Zulfiqar, who was part of the 24-player skills camp held in Karachi. The 20-year-old has previously represented Pakistan in seven T20Is and three ODIs. She will travel from Lahore to Karachi to join the national squad ahead of its departure to Ireland on August 3.

The Pakistan women's team, led by Fatima Sana, remain unbeaten in 2025, having registered five wins in as many matches during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier at home. Ireland, who announced their squad on Friday, are also coming into the series with momentum after a clean sweep in their recent white-ball series against Zimbabwe.

The two teams will face off in a three-match T20I series in Dublin from August 6 to 10.

On Friday, a 14-member squad was announced by Ireland for the three-match T20I series against Pakistan. Gaby Lewis will continue to lead the side, with Orla Prendergast serving as her deputy.

The Ireland squad is bolstered by the return of off-spinner Freya Sargent, who makes her comeback after recovering from injury. Fellow spinner Lara McBride retains her place in the squad after an impressive debut series against Zimbabwe.

The series serves as key preparation for Ireland as they gear up for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, where they'll be aiming to secure a spot in next year's showpiece event.

The two sides have faced off 19 times in T20Is, with Pakistan holding the upper hand, having won 15 of those encounters. However, in their last T20I series in 2022, it was Ireland who emerged victorious, clinching the series 2-1.

Pakistan squad: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan and Waheeda Akhtar

Ireland Squad: Gaby Lewis (captain), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Laura Delany, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Lara McBride, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell.

