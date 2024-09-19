Pakistan batters flex muscle ahead of Women's T20 World Cup in Multan victory

Multan [Pakistan], September 19 : Pakistan Women have made a statement ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup, making their highest-ever total in Women's T20Is and brushing aside South Africa Women in the second T20I of the three-match series at Multan on Wednesday.

The win means Pakistan have the opportunity to claim the series on home soil as it is equally poised at 1-1. The last match of the series will be played at the same venue on Friday.

After being put in to bat and in spite of losing Gull Feroza (10) early, Muneeba Ali ensured a strong start was made by the hosts, accelerating to 45/1 in the Powerplay and finishing with 45 (34) off her own bat to set a platform for her team.

Muneeba's 49-run stand with Sidra Amin (28 off 25 balls) set up a bludgeoning for the final 10 overs, and the opportunity was snapped up by rest of the group.

Nida Dar and the skipper combined for a 60-run partnership in just 38 balls to push the run rate towards nine an over, striking seven fours and two sixes between them. Dar passed 2000 T20I runs in her knock of 29 (21), while Sana scored at a strike rate in excess of 160, batting all the way through to the end of the innings with a score of 37* (23).

It was Aliya Riaz who ensured a score of over 180, hitting 14 runs off the final three balls of the innings to set the Proteas a tough target of 182.

With the ball, Pakistan's success continued through left-arm spinners Nashra Sundhu and Sadia Iqbal, taking a pair of wickets each and bowling 24 dot balls combined to see off South Africa's challenge.

Iqbal removed Tazmin Brits (9) early, while Sundhu claimed the key wicket of Laura Wolvaardt (36 off 25 balls) as scoreboard pressure began to take its toll. The pair went on to take the wickets of Anneke Bosch (24) and Nadine de Klerk (12) in back-to-back overs, leaving the tourists reeling at 88/4.

Sune Luus and Chloe Tryon threatened in their combined hitback, though with 94 from 42 balls required, the target proved to be out of reach. The pair put on a partnership of 80 in the final seven overs, as the likes of Diana Baig and Tasmia Rubab saw off the threat at the death.

Brief Score: Pakistan Women 181/4 in 20 overs (Muneeba Ali 45, Fatima Sana 37*, Tumi Sekhukhune 2/30) vs South Africa Women 168/4 in 20 overs (Sune Luus 53, Laura Wolvaardt 36, Nashra Sandhu 2/20).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor