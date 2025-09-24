Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka by 5 Wickets in Super 4 Clash, Stay Alive in Race to Asia Cup 2025 Final (VIDEO)

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Full Scorecard: Pakistan kept their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four hopes alive with a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. Chasing 134, Pakistan reached the target in 18 overs, with 12 balls to spare. Mohammad Nawaz top scored with 38 not out from 24 deliveries while Hussain Talat added an unbeaten 32. Their unbeaten 58-run sealed the win for Pakistan and ended Sri Lanka’s hopes of a comeback.

Sri Lanka spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga struck early to slow the chase. Theekshana broke a 45-run opening stand by dismissing Sahibzada Farhan for 24 and Fakhar Zaman for 17 in the same over. Hasaranga removed Saim Ayub for two and captain Salman Ali Agha for five. Dushmantha Chameera later dismissed Mohammad Haris, leaving Pakistan with half their side back in the pavilion.

Earlier, Shaheen Afridi set the tone with the ball. He trapped Kusal Mendis for a golden duck in the first over and finished with three wickets for 28 runs. Hussain Talat took two wickets as Sri Lanka struggled to 53 for three in the powerplay. Hasaranga dismissed Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka in the eighth over but was later cleaned up by Abrar Ahmed, who celebrated with Hasaranga’s trademark gesture.

Kamindu Mendis tried to revive the innings with a 50 off 44 balls, including a six and a four in the 18th over, but was trapped in front by Shaheen. Sri Lanka ended at 133 for eight in 20 overs.

With the win, Pakistan moved up to second in the Super Four table, behind India, keeping their hopes alive for a place in the final. Sri Lanka, having lost twice in the Super Fours, are likely to miss out. India will face Bangladesh on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Full Scorecard: Sri Lanka 133/8 in 20 overs (Kamindu Mendis 50; Shaheen Afridi 3/28, Hussain Talat 2/18, Haris Rauf 2/37). Pakistan 138/5 in 18 overs (Mohammad Nawaz 38 not out, Hussain Talat 32 not out; Maheesh Theekshana 2/24, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/27).

Pakistan XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 3 Highlights