Pakistan cricket team jersey unveiled for the Cricket World Cup 2023

The Pakistan Cricket Board unveiled the Star Nation Jersey today at a grand ceremony held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The ceremony, led by Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, marked a significant step as the national team prepares for the forthcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The outfit has been named as ‘star nation’ jersey and it captures the intense bond between Pakistan's cricketing legends and their devoted fans. Each star, which takes its cue from celestial bodies, stands for brilliance, aspiration, and the brilliant light of cricketing accomplishments.This design strategy, which captures the essence of the game's quality, resonates strongly with Pakistani cricket fans.“The Star Nation Jersey bears witness to the enduring bond between our cricketers and the passionate fans who stand by them through every match. This jersey encapsulates our rich cricketing heritage and the luminous future that awaits,” PCB chief Zaka Ashraf was quoted by PCB.