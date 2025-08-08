Pakistan Cricketer Haider Ali Arrested in UK Over Rape Complaint, Suspended by PCB

Pakistan cricket has hit another low after young player Haider Ali, touring the United Kingdom with the Pakistan Shaheens ‘A’ team, was arrested by Greater Manchester Police following a rape complaint by a girl of Pakistani origin, IANS reported. The incident occurred on August 3 at the Beckenham ground during a match against MCSAC. According to IANS sources, Haider’s passport was confiscated, and he was released on bail. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has provisionally suspended the 24-year-old until the matter is resolved, pledging full cooperation with authorities during the investigation.

The PCB announced it would support Haider Ali while awaiting the outcome of the case, IANS reported. A board spokesperson confirmed Haider’s suspension until the investigation concludes and revealed plans to conduct their own inquiry in the UK. “We were informed about the incident and the investigation. Haider has been suspended until it is complete,” the spokesperson told IANS. Sources said Haider was visibly distressed during his arrest, broke down in tears, and pleaded not guilty during questioning. The Pakistan Shaheens’ UK tour ran from July 17 to August 6, including two drawn three-day games and a 2-1 win in a three-match ODI series.

According to IANS, most squad members returned home on Wednesday, except captain Saud Shakeel, who stayed in Dubai for personal reasons, and Haider, due to the ongoing case. A promising cricketer, Haider has represented Pakistan in two ODIs and 35 T20 internationals, last appearing during the Asian Games two years ago. He also played in the 2020 Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, where India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal shone. Haider had previously been suspended in 2021 for breaching Covid-19 protocols during the Pakistan Super League in Abu Dhabi, which cost him tours to England and the West Indies.

IANS sources revealed Haider was reportedly in contention for a comeback to Pakistan’s national squad under newly appointed white-ball head coach Mike Hesson, who planned to include him in the upcoming T20 tri-series in Sharjah later this month. The arrest adds to Pakistan cricket’s troubled disciplinary history. In 2010, Salman Butt, then Test captain, along with Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif, faced arrest and jail time for spot-fixing during a tour of England. All three were banned for five years, marking one of the darkest chapters in Pakistan cricket’s history — a shadow that continues to haunt the sport.