Pakistan cricketers give Christmas gifts to Australian players ahead of 2nd Test

Melbourne [Australia], December 25 : Ahead of the Boxing Day Test against Australia at Melbourne from Tuesday, Pakistan cricket team players and support staff did a heartwarming gesture by giving Christmas gifts to Aussie cricketers.

The second Test of the three-match series between Australia and Pakistan, a Boxing Day fixture, will start on Tuesday at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Australia leads the series 1-0.

In a video posted by Pakistan Cricket on their X, Pakistan skipper Shan Masood, star batter Babar Azam, the support staff and among others interacted with Australian skipper Pat Cummins and cricketers including David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head and their families and gave them some gift packets.

"Warm wishes and heartfelt gifts for the Australian players and their families at the MCG indoor nets," tweeted Pakistan Cricket.

https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB/status/1739193171534651525

Pakistan XI: Imam-Ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Aamir Jamal, Sajid Khan.

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

