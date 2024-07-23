Pakistan dominate UAE in Women's Asia Cup, win by 10 wickets

Dambulla [Sri Lanka], July 23 : Gull Feroza and Muneeba Ali's stupendous performances helped Pakistan clinch a thumping 10-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates in the Women's Asia Cup 2024 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Tuesday.

After winning the toss, Pakistan decided to field against the UAE. Nida Dar's decision to chase the target did help them in the match.

Theertha Satish (40 runs from 36 balls, 5 fours) and UAE skipper Esha Rohit Oza (16 runs from 26 balls, 2 fours) were the only standout performers for the UAE. Their knocks helped the team reach 103/8.

Other than Theertha and Esha, no other UAE batter could display solid performance in the game, as the batting lineup crumbled in front of the Pakistan bowling attack.

Sadia Iqbal led the Pakistan bowling attack. She bagged two wickets and gave away just 11 runs in her four-over spell. Nashra Sandhu and Tuba Hassan also picked up two wickets each in their respective spells. Skipper Nida also took a wicket.

During the run chase, the UAE bowling attack failed to cause any trouble for the Pakistan bowling attack. Pakistan openers Gull Feroza (62 runs from 5 balls, 8 fours) and Muneeba Ali (37 runs from 30 balls, 4 fours) successfully chased the target in 14.1 overs.

The UAE bowling attack was sluggish. Suraksha Kotte was the most economical as she gave away 17 runs in her three-over spell.

Brief score: UAE 103/8 (Theertha Satish 40, Esha Rohit Oza 16, Khushi Sharma 12; Sadia Iqbal 2/11) vs Pakistan 107/0 (Gull Feroza 62*, Muneeba Ali 37*; Suraksha Kotte 0/17).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor