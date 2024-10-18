Pakistan end home win drought in Tests, defeat England by 152 runs in Multan

Multan [Pakistan], October 18 : Pakistan ended their nearly four-year drought of home victory on Friday as they defeated England by 152 runs in the second Test in Multan, levelling the series 1-1.

Pakistan kept a tight leash on the match after staging a comeback as they brought about a mid-order collapse for the visitors in the first innings.

The resounding victory came after Pakistan lost the first Test match by an innings.

England faltered in their final innings, managing only 144 runs chasing a target of 297.

England resumed Day 4 with a score of 36/2, but their innings quickly unravelled. Sajid Khan struck early, dismissing Ollie Pope for 22, setting the tone for the day. The in-form Joe Root soon followed, falling to Noman Ali for 18, leaving England struggling at 55/4.

Harry Brook, who previously scored a triple century on this ground in the first Test, could only muster 16 runs before being dismissed by Noman Ali. Jamie Smith was trapped for 6, marking Noman's fourth wicket of the innings.

Captain Ben Stokes attempted a counter-attack, scoring a resilient 37, but his departure at 125/7 marked the beginning of the end for England. Brydon Carse (27), Jack Leach (1), and Shoaib Bashir (0) were quickly sent back to the pavilion, all falling to Noman Ali's masterful bowling.

Noman Ali delivered a career-best performance in the Multan Cricket Stadium, claiming 8/46 in the second innings. His remarkable effort brought his match total to 11 wickets for 147 runs, showcasing his dominance.

Sajid Khan, who took 7 wickets in England's first innings, added 2 more in the second. His pivotal role in dismantling the English batting lineup earned him the Player of the Match award.

This is Pakistan's first victory at home since February 2021.

The team last won a test match at home in Rawalpindi as they defeated South Africa. Pakistan have played 11 Tests on their home soil since February 2021 and four of them have resulted in a draw while they have lost eight matches.

Pakistan and England will clash in the third and final Test at Rawalpindi from October 24.

Brief Score: Pakistan 366 & 221 (Agha Salman 63, Saud Shakeel 31, Shoaib Bashir 4/66) vs England 291 & 144 in 33.3 overs (Ben Stokes 37, Brydon Carse 27; Noman Ali 8/46).

