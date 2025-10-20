Pakistan ends Day 1 at 259/5 against South Africa in Rawalpindi Test

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], October 20 : Pakistan were 259/5 at the stump on Day 1 of the second Test against South Africa at Rawalpindi with Saud Shakeel and Salman Agha on the crease.

Pakistan is leading the two match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by 93 runs at at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore last week.

Opener Abdullah Shafique and Pakistan captain Shaan Masood scored half-centuries after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first.

Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed for 17 by South African spinner Simon Harmer before Shafique and Masood stitched a 111-run partnership for the second wicket.

Shafique contributing a well-made 57 off 146 balls, including four boundaries, before getting out.

Babar Azam fell to Keshav Maharaj after scoring 16 off 22 balls, featuring three boundaries.

At Tea, Pakistan were 177/3, with Masood looking in control. He, however, was dismissed in the final session after a solid 87 off 176 balls, which included two fours and three sixes. Mohammad Rizwan added 19 runs before being dismissed on the final wicket of the day.

Saud Shakeel remained unbeaten on 42 off 105 deliveries, while Salman Agha was 10 not out from 25 balls at stumps.

For South Africa, Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer claimed two wickets each, while pacer Kagiso Rabada picked up 1/41. Pakistan will look to build on their foundation on Day 2 and set a challenging total for the Proteas.

