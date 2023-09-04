"Pakistan fans were shouting anti-India things": Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on viral video

Pallekele [Sri Lanka], September 4 : Former India opener Gautam Gambhir broke his silence on the viral video of him in which he was allegedly making a controversial gesture toward fans in the stadium during an Asia Cup 2023 match in Sri Lanka.

Gambhir spoke on the incident later and claimed that a few Pakistani fans in the crowd were chanting anti-India slogans. He also mentioned that the crowd were also commenting on Kashmir.

"What is shown on social media has no truth in it because people show whatever they want to show. The truth about the video that went viral is that if you raise anti-India slogans and speak about Kashmir then the person before you will obviously react and not smile and leave. There were 2-3 Pakistanis there who were shouting anti-India things and things on Kashmir. So, it was my natural reaction. I can't hear anything against my country. So, that was my reaction..." Gambhir told the media.

Gambhir is a part of the tournament's commentary panel.

Coming to the match, a Half-century by Aasif Sheikh and solid knocks from Kushal Bhurtel and Sompal Kami helped Nepal post 230 runs in 48.1 overs against India in their Asia Cup match at Kandy on Monday.

Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja bagged three-wicket hauls respectively to help their team bundle out for 230.

