Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz announces retirement from international cricket

Lahore, Aug 16 Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket, ending a 15-year career. He will continue to play franchise cricket across the globe.

Wahab retires with 237 wickets with more than 150 appearances for Pakistan since making his international debut against Zimbabwe in 2008. He played 27 Tests, 91 ODIs and 36 T20Is for his country, picking up 83 wickets in Test cricket, 120 in one-day while in T20Is, he had 34 wickets to his name.

The 38-year-old last turned out in national colours in a T20I against New Zealand in Hamilton at the end of 2020.

"I have been speaking about my retirement plans past two years, that 2023 is my target to retire from International cricket, and I feel comfortable now more than ever that I have served my country and National team to the best I could have.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to represent Pakistan on the international stage. As I bid farewell to this chapter, I am thrilled to embark on a new adventure in franchise cricket, where I hope to entertain and inspire audiences while competing against some of the best talents in the world," Wahab said in a statement.

The left-arm pacer appeared at the three most recent editions of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and managed a magnificent five-wicket haul for Pakistan against arch-rival India at the semifinal stage of the 2011 tournament in Mohali.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor