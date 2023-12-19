Pakistan fined for slow over-rate during 1st Test in Perth

New Delhi [India], December 19 : Shan Massod's Pakistan have been penalised for maintaining a slow over-rate during the 1st Test match against Australia on December 14 in Perth.

They have been fined 10% of their match fee and two ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points were subtracted from their total.

Before the first Test match against Australia, Pakistan were holding the top place on the WTC 2025 points table. However, after the 360-run loss against the Aussies, they have dropped down to second place and the penalty means that their percentage points have dropped from 66.67 to 61.11.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, cricketers are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

As per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short after which two points have been deducted from Pakistan's total points.

The ICC Elite Panel Match Referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanctions after Pakistan were found two overs short after considering time allowances.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Donovan Koch and Shan Masood, the Pakistan captain, plead guilty to the offence, accepting the given sanctions, according to ICC.

The second Test match between Pakistan and Australia will start from December 26 and will end on December 30 at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

