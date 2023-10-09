Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 9 : Pakistan head coach Grant Bradburn hailed Hasan Ali and called him an asset for the team in all departments.

Hasan stood out in the bowling department in Pakistan's World Cup opener against the Netherlands. He ended the game with a figure of 2-33 in 7 overs.

Bradburn emphasized the qualities that he brings into the play and the void left by injured Naseem Shah in the pre-match conference and said, "Hasan is a ball of energy. He's a fantastic re-edition, if you like, to our team. Look, everyone knows that Hasan came in on the back of Nasim Shah's injury. We miss Nasim dearly. Our heart is with him and we know that his heart is with us as well. We've been keeping in touch with him over recent times, and he's a big loss for us."

He praised his ability to contribute in all departments, especially in the batting department and also the wave of positivity he brings into th dressing room.

"But to be able to add someone like Hassan Ali into the mix is such an asset to us. He's a great resource in all three departments of the game and I would say four departments because he's you know such a positive team man off the park as well. He bats, he bowls, he fields and he's a live wire in the dressing room always full of positivity. So, you know we certainly are lucky to have someone like him to step in," Bradburn added.

Pakistan will be hoping to keep their winning momentum as they prepare to face Sri Lanka on Tuesday, in Hyderabad.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

